48 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including two in the community

[SINGAPORE] There were 48 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Thursday noon, taking Singapore's total to 56,908.
They included two community cases, comprising a permanent resident and a work pass holder, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).
There were also five imported cases who...
