48 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including two in the community

Thu, Sep 03, 2020 - 3:41 PM

md-moh-0309.jpg
There were 48 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Thursday noon, taking Singapore's total to 56,908.
ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

[SINGAPORE] There were 48 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Thursday noon, taking Singapore's total to 56,908.

They included two community cases, comprising a permanent resident and a work pass holder, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were also five imported cases who...

Government & Economy

Sep 3, 2020 03:59 PM
