48 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, none in the community

Mon, Sep 14, 2020 - 3:39 PM

There were 48 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Monday noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,454.
[SINGAPORE] There were 48 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Monday noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,454.

There were five imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no new community cases...

Government & Economy

Suga wins party vote, likely to be next Japan PM

Singapore's total employment falls by record 103,500 in Q2; retrenchments double

Singapore, Japan mediation centres sign MOU to provide expedited mediation amid pandemic

Temasek upsizes medium-term note programme to US$25b

Pandemic preparedness panel slams collective failure to head warnings

Taiwan holding five Hong Kongers picked up at sea: sources

