5% of vaccine stocks should be set aside for groups critical to Singapore's functioning: MOH expert committee

Sun, Dec 27, 2020 - 7:18 PM

SINGAPORE'S expert committee on the Covid-19 vaccination recommends that around 5 per cent of available vaccine stocks at any given point in time be set aside for specific groups who are of critical importance to the republic's functioning.

Examples could include personnel involved in...

