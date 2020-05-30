You are here

506 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 2 Singaporeans and PRs

Sat, May 30, 2020 - 3:28 PM

[SINGAPORE] A total of 506 new coronavirus cases were preliminarily confirmed on Saturday afternoon, including two Singaporeans and permanent residents.

The bulk of the remaining cases are foreign workers in living in dormitories.

The new cases take Singapore's total to 34,366....

