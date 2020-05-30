506 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 2 Singaporeans and PRs

Get our introductory offer at only
[SINGAPORE] A total of 506 new coronavirus cases were preliminarily confirmed on Saturday afternoon, including two Singaporeans and permanent residents.
The bulk of the remaining cases are foreign workers in living in dormitories.
The new cases take Singapore's total to 34,366....
