518 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 3 Singaporeans and PRs

[SINGAPORE] The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 518 new coronavirus cases in Singapore on Sunday, including three new cases in the community.
The community cases are Singaporeans and permanent residents.
The bulk of the remaining cases are foreign workers living in...
