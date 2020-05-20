You are here

562 of 570 new coronavirus cases in Singapore are workers living in dormitories

Wed, May 20, 2020 - 3:17 PM
doc7anix9knio8r7sqjktr_doc7a6kkijrsw213jg2dhak.jpg
Singapore Foreign workers living in dormitories made up 562 of the 570 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday (May 20), as cases in Singapore reached 29,364.
PHOTO: SPH

[SINGAPORE] Singapore Foreign workers living in dormitories made up 562 of the 570 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday (May 20), as cases in Singapore reached 29,364.

Among these are two Singaporeans and permanent residents.

Together with one work pass holder and five work permit...

