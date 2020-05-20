You are here

Home > Government & Economy

570 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, taking total past 29,000

Wed, May 20, 2020 - 3:17 PM

[SINGAPORE] There are 570 new Covid-19 cases preliminarily confirmed in Singapore as of Wednesday noon, as cases in Singapore reached 29,364.

Among these are two Singaporeans and permanent residents (PR), while migrant workers living in dormitories form the bulk of the remaining cases....

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

UK inflation drops to lowest since 2016 as coronavirus hits

Beijing will 'never tolerate' Taiwan's separation from China: Xinhua

Schools reopen in South Korea as virus fears ease

Malaysia's April CPI falls 2.9%, more than forecast

France looks past Google, Apple for virus contact tracing

Singapore sees downside risks despite recent jump in exports

BREAKING NEWS

May 20, 2020 03:10 PM
Consumer

Britain's M&S to accelerate change as profit falls 21%

[LONDON] British retailer Marks & Spencer (M&S) said it would accelerate its latest turnaround programme as...

May 20, 2020 03:07 PM
Government & Economy

UK inflation drops to lowest since 2016 as coronavirus hits

[LONDON] Britain's inflation rate sank in April to its lowest since August 2016 as the coronavirus pandemic pushed...

May 20, 2020 03:04 PM
Consumer

F&B sector in Singapore may see more closures, layoffs: survey

SINGAPORE'S embattled food and beverage (F&B) sector may see more closures and layoffs, with dining-in not...

May 20, 2020 02:58 PM
Garage

China's Didi to start using AI to run virus monitoring in Latin America

[BEIJING] China ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing said on Wednesday that it will start using artificial intelligence (...

May 20, 2020 02:56 PM
Transport

Britain's Rolls-Royce to cut 9,000 jobs amid air travel slump

[LONDON] Britain's Rolls-Royce said it would cut at least 9,000 jobs from its global staff of 52,000 to adapt to the...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.