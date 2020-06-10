58 fines issued to businesses and individuals in first week of post 'circuit-breaker' phase one

Get our introductory offer at only
[SINGAPORE] In the first week of reopening, 58 fines were issued to businesses and individuals following inspections of workplaces, malls and tourist establishments.
Locations fined by Enterprise Singapore (ESG) and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) included food and beverage outlets,...
