596 new Covid-19 infections confirmed in S'pore, majority work permit holders in dorms

Sun, Apr 19, 2020 - 3:38 PM

[SINGAPORE] An additional 596 cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore were confirmed as at 12pm on Sunday, the Ministry of Health said. This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 6,588.

The majority of these cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

There were 25 Singaporeans and permanent residents among the cases confirmed on Sunday.

A total of 11 people have died from Covid-19 related complications in Singapore.

The MOH said that further details on confirmed cases would be released on Sunday night.

