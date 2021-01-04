You are here

6-year-old girl from India among 24 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore

Mon, Jan 04, 2021 - 3:45 PM
UPDATED Tue, Jan 05, 2021 - 12:14 AM

yq-moh-040121.jpg
MOH reported 24 new Covid-19 cases, all imported, on Jan 4, 2021.
BT PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

[SINGAPORE] A six-year-old girl who arrived from India was among the 24 coronavirus cases - all imported - confirmed by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday night (Jan 4).

The dependant's pass holder is linked to three previously reported cases.

The new cases take Singapore's...

