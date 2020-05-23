614 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, taking total count to 30,426

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
THERE were 614 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Singapore on Friday, taking the total count to 30,426.
Among these are four Singaporeans and permanent residents, while work permit holders living in foreign worker dormitories form the bulk of the remaining cases.
...
