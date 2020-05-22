614 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, taking total past 30,000

Get our introductory offer at only
[SINGAPORE] There are 614 new Covid-19 cases preliminarily confirmed in Singapore as at Friday noon, taking the total count to 30,426.
Among these are four Singaporeans and permanent residents, while Work Permit holders living in foreign worker dormitories form the bulk of the remaining...
