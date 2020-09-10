You are here

63 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including two in the community

Thu, Sep 10, 2020 - 3:57 PM

hzmoh0910.jpg
There were 63 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Thursday noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,229.
ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

[SINGAPORE] There were 63 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Thursday noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,229.

They included two community cases, comprising a Singaporean and a work pass holder, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday.

There were also six imported cases...

