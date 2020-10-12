64-year-old man dies of Covid-19 complications, the first such fatality in 3 months

Get our introductory offer at only
[SINGAPORE] A 64-year-old man, who had a history of hypertension, has died from complications due to Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday (Oct 12). The permanent resident is the 28th patient to die from the virus here.
He had been working in India since December 2019 and...
