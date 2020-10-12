You are here

Home > Government & Economy

64-year-old man dies of Covid-19 complications, the first such fatality in 3 months

Mon, Oct 12, 2020 - 4:08 PM
UPDATED Tue, Oct 13, 2020 - 12:17 AM

yq-moh-012102020.jpg
A 64-year-old man, who had a history of hypertension, has died from complications due to Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday (Oct 12).
BT PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

[SINGAPORE] A 64-year-old man, who had a history of hypertension, has died from complications due to Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday (Oct 12). The permanent resident is the 28th patient to die from the virus here.

He had been working in India since December 2019 and...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

India's new bridges may worsen standoff along tense China border

Johnson imposes further Covid-19 curbs on parts of England

Travellers from Sabah must serve 14-day SHN; other new measures also announced

BOJ ready to ease more, has tools to cushion pandemic pain

A collapse of global tax talks could cost US$100b, OECD says

Japan PM Suga's rating falls to 55% in second poll

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 13, 2020 12:10 AM
Government & Economy

India's new bridges may worsen standoff along tense China border

[NEW DELHI] India opened dozens of new bridges - many of them providing all-weather access along its disputed...

Oct 12, 2020 11:53 PM
Transport

British Airways abruptly replaces its chief executive

[LONDON] British Airways has said it will cut 13,000 jobs as the coronavirus pandemic batters the airline industry....

Oct 12, 2020 11:47 PM
Government & Economy

Johnson imposes further Covid-19 curbs on parts of England

[LONDON] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday imposed a tiered system of further restrictions on parts of...

Oct 12, 2020 10:30 PM
Government & Economy

Travellers from Sabah must serve 14-day SHN; other new measures also announced

[SINGAPORE] Travellers with recent travel history to Sabah will be required to serve a 14-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN...

Oct 12, 2020 10:18 PM
Government & Economy

BOJ ready to ease more, has tools to cushion pandemic pain

[TOKYO] Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda stressed on Monday his readiness to take additional monetary easing...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: Fruit distributor SunMoon slumps amid parent's bankruptcy woes

MinLaw extends contract relief periods; OTPs for commercial, industrial properties included

Brokers' take: Analysts like Kimly for its attractive dividends, strong food-delivery orders

Hawkers United divided in bitter stakeholder spat

The threat of cyber attacks

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for