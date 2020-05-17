682 new coronavirus cases in S'pore, including 4 Singaporeans and PRs

Get our introductory offer at only
[SINGAPORE] The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 682 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore as of Sunday noon, taking the total count to 28,038.
Among these are four Singaporeans and permanent residents (PRs), while migrant workers living in dormitories form the bulk of the...
