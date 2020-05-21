You are here

73-year-old S'porean man dies of Covid-19; 448 new cases in Singapore

Thu, May 21, 2020 - 11:05 PM

file79yrv863nc6u0p0kc19.jpg
A 73-year-old male Singapore citizen died of Covid-19 complication on Thursday.
PHOTO: SPH

He was confirmed to have the virus on April 17 and had a history of hypertension, hyperlipidaemia and hypothyroidism.

The National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) has contacted the...

