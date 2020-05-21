73-year-old S'porean man dies of Covid-19; 448 new cases in Singapore

Get our introductory offer at only
[SINGAPORE] A 73-year-old male Singapore citizen died of Covid-19 complication on Thursday.
He was confirmed to have the virus on April 17 and had a history of hypertension, hyperlipidaemia and hypothyroidism.
The National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) has contacted the...
