75 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including one in the community

Wed, Sep 09, 2020 - 3:47 PM

ctmoh0909.jpg
There were 75 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Wednesday noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,166.
ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

[SINGAPORE] There were 75 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Wednesday noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,166.

They included one community case who is a work pass holder, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were also 14 imported cases who had been placed on stay-home...

