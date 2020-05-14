752 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 2 Singaporeans and PRs

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
[SINGAPORE] A total of 752 new Covid-19 cases have been preliminarily confirmed on Thursday, taking the total count in Singapore to 26,098.
Among these are two Singaporeans and permanent residents (PR), while foreign workers living in dormitories form the bulk of the remaining cases....
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes