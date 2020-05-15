793 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore

Get our introductory offer at only
[SINGAPORE] A total of 793 new Covid-19 cases have been preliminarily confirmed on Friday (May 15), taking the total count in Singapore to 26,891.
Singapore expects the number of Covid-19 cases to increase when it allows more activities to resume and for this reason, it is moving...
