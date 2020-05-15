You are here

793 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore

Fri, May 15, 2020 - 3:23 PM
UPDATED Fri, May 15, 2020 - 10:52 PM

A total of 793 new Covid-19 cases have been preliminarily confirmed on Friday (May 15), taking the total count in Singapore to 26,891.
[SINGAPORE] A total of 793 new Covid-19 cases have been preliminarily confirmed on Friday (May 15), taking the total count in Singapore to 26,891.

Singapore expects the number of Covid-19 cases to increase when it allows more activities to resume and for this reason, it is moving...

