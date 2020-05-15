793 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 Singaporean/PR

Get our introductory offer at only
[SINGAPORE] A total of 793 new Covid-19 cases have been preliminarily confirmed on Friday (May 15), taking the total count in Singapore to 26,891.
Among these is one Singaporean or permanent resident (PR), while foreign workers staying in dormitories form the bulk of the remaining cases...
