80-year-old S'porean woman is among 4 Covid-19 cases in the community

[SINGAPORE] An 80-year-old Singaporean woman is among four new Covid-19 cases in the community announced on Tuesday (June 2).
She is a family member of a previously confirmed case, and had already been placed on quarantine earlier.
She was confirmed to have the virus on Monday...
