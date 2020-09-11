You are here

87 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, none in the community

Fri, Sep 11, 2020 - 4:12 PM

file7c9nhrnsb8x1bjefdti.jpg
There were 87 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Friday noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,316.
ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

[SINGAPORE] There were 87 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Friday noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,316.

They included 14 imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday.

There were no new cases...

