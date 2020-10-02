9,000 professional services opportunities offered since April

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
MORE than 1,500 companies have offered about 9,000 opportunities in the professional services sector, Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said on Thursday.
Among them, 5,870 of these opportunities are jobs, of which 81 per cent are for professionals, managers, executives and...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes