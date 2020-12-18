You are here

VIRUS OUTBREAK: JOBS IMPACT

91,300 job openings available, most are for long-term PMET roles

Fri, Dec 18, 2020 - 5:50 AM
choycmn@sph.com.sg@NatalieChoyBT

Singapore's job market has largely stabilised, with unemployment slowing since August amid job support measures and the gradual recovery from the virus fallout.
Singapore

SINGAPORE's job market has largely stabilised, with unemployment slowing since August amid job support measures and the gradual recovery from the virus fallout.

But even as local employment numbers are almost back to pre-Covid levels, there will still be retrenchments and...

