92 Singaporeans evacuated from Wuhan to be quarantined

[SINGAPORE] Ninety-two Singaporeans touched down in Singapore on Thursday morning after departing from Wuhan, the city at the centre of a coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the returning Singaporeans will undergo medical screening upon arrival at Changi Airport.

The statement said: "MFA consular officers accompanied the Scoot flight to facilitate the ground operations at Wuhan.

"In a telephone call with PRC State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi yesterday, Foreign Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan expressed the Singapore Government's appreciation to the PRC government, Hubei provincial government, Wuhan city government, and the PRC Embassy in Singapore for facilitating the safe return of these Singaporeans."

sentifi.com Market voices on:

MFA added: "Those with fever or respiratory symptoms will be taken to designated hospitals for further examination, while the remaining passengers, including the MFA Consular Officers who facilitated the return of these Singaporeans from Wuhan, will be quarantined for 14 days."

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

The evacuation of the Singaporean residents comes after a specially arranged Scoot flight took off from Changi Airport on Wednesday night with Wuhan residents who had been stranded in Singapore.

A second Scoot flight is expected to leave for Wuhan on Thursday evening.

The budget carrier had on Jan 23 cancelled all flights to the city in Hubei province.

The suspension is expected to last till late-March, when it will be reviewed.

China's National Health Commission said on Thursday that the total number of confirmed deaths from the coronavirus in the country has risen by 38 to 170 as of end-Wednesday. The number of infected patients rose by more than 1,700.

Several other countries have also been making arrangements for their citizens to leave Wuhan amid the escalating concerns about the spread of the virus.

Japan evacuated more than 200 of its citizens from the city via two flights on Wednesday.

It said on Thursday that three of the citizens evacuated were tested positive for the new strain of coronavirus, while 14 people showed symptoms of fever or coughing.

The World Health Organisation's Emergency Committee is set to reconvene behind closed doors in Geneva later on Thursday to decide whether the rapid spread of the virus now constitutes a global emergency.

THE STRAITS TIMES