You are here

Home > Government & Economy

92 Singaporeans evacuated from Wuhan to be quarantined

Thu, Jan 30, 2020 - 12:49 PM

[SINGAPORE] Ninety-two Singaporeans touched down in Singapore on Thursday morning after departing from Wuhan, the city at the centre of a coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the returning Singaporeans will undergo medical screening upon arrival at Changi Airport.

The statement said: "MFA consular officers accompanied the Scoot flight to facilitate the ground operations at Wuhan.

"In a telephone call with PRC State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi yesterday, Foreign Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan expressed the Singapore Government's appreciation to the PRC government, Hubei provincial government, Wuhan city government, and the PRC Embassy in Singapore for facilitating the safe return of these Singaporeans."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

MFA added: "Those with fever or respiratory symptoms will be taken to designated hospitals for further examination, while the remaining passengers, including the MFA Consular Officers who facilitated the return of these Singaporeans from Wuhan, will be quarantined for 14 days."

SEE ALSO

Singapore retailers, e-commerce platforms asked to cooperate in stopping mask profiteering

The evacuation of the Singaporean residents comes after a specially arranged Scoot flight took off from Changi Airport on Wednesday night with Wuhan residents who had been stranded in Singapore.

A second Scoot flight is expected to leave for Wuhan on Thursday evening.

The budget carrier had on Jan 23 cancelled all flights to the city in Hubei province.

The suspension is expected to last till late-March, when it will be reviewed.

China's National Health Commission said on Thursday that the total number of confirmed deaths from the coronavirus in the country has risen by 38 to 170 as of end-Wednesday. The number of infected patients rose by more than 1,700.

Several other countries have also been making arrangements for their citizens to leave Wuhan amid the escalating concerns about the spread of the virus.

Japan evacuated more than 200 of its citizens from the city via two flights on Wednesday.

It said on Thursday that three of the citizens evacuated were tested positive for the new strain of coronavirus, while 14 people showed symptoms of fever or coughing.

The World Health Organisation's Emergency Committee is set to reconvene behind closed doors in Geneva later on Thursday to decide whether the rapid spread of the virus now constitutes a global emergency.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Government & Economy

Singapore retailers, e-commerce platforms asked to cooperate in stopping mask profiteering

Employment growth for residents slowed slightly in 2019, unemployment edged up: MOM

New Zealand charters flight to assist with Wuhan evacuation

Taiwan not currently considering calling meeting of national stabilisation fund

Sri Lanka central bank cuts key interest rates to support growth

Trump, White House seek to quash Bolton testimony at Senate trial

BREAKING

Jan 30, 2020 02:11 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close sharply lower on virus woes

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed sharply lower on Thursday with investors discouraged by the further spread of the new...

Jan 30, 2020 01:26 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon down 0.59% on day

SINGAPORE stocks continued to decline as trading resumed on Thursday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index...

Jan 30, 2020 01:19 PM
Banking & Finance

Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan IPO deal filing nixed in Hong Kong

[HONG KONG] Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase & Co's application to take a Chinese biotechnology company public...

Jan 30, 2020 01:05 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore retailers, e-commerce platforms asked to cooperate in stopping mask profiteering

TO prevent profiteering from surgical mask sales in the midst of Wuhan coronavirus worries, retailers and e-commerce...

Jan 30, 2020 01:02 PM
Government & Economy

Employment growth for residents slowed slightly in 2019, unemployment edged up: MOM

[SINGAPORE] More Singapore residents held jobs at the end of last year despite economic uncertainties, athough...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly