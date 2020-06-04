You are here

Abe's approval rating sinks on rising fears of virus second wave

Thu, Jun 04, 2020 - 11:36 PM

The approval rating for Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government slipped to the lowest in two years in a Kyodo news agency poll, as an overwhelming number of Japanese expressed concern over another outbreak of coronavirus infections.
PHOTO: AFP

