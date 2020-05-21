Abu Dhabi wealth fund sees U-shaped global rebound next year

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
[DUBAI] The global economy is likely to recover from this year's virus-driven recession with 5 per cent growth in 2021, according to Abu Dhabi's US$220 billion wealth fund.
The most likely outcome following the economic crisis sparked by the coronavirus is a U-shaped rebound, meaning...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes