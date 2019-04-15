You are here

ADB chief sees Asian econ growth as 'solid' despite trade war

Mon, Apr 15, 2019 - 10:05 PM

Trade friction between the world's two largest economies is impeding growth in China, ADB President Takehiko Nakao told reporters in a group interview.
[TOKYO] The head of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said on Monday that regional economies in Asia were sustaining solid growth led by domestic demand and the services sector despite some negative effects of the Sino-US trade war.

Trade friction between the world's two largest economies is impeding growth in China, ADB President Takehiko Nakao told reporters in a group interview.

"It's natural for the Chinese economy to slow," said Nakao, a former Japanese vice finance minister for international affairs.

