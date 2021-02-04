 Additional 7-day testing regime for newly arrived foreign workers: MOM, Government & Economy - THE BUSINESS TIMES

Additional 7-day testing regime for newly arrived foreign workers: MOM

Thu, Feb 04, 2021 - 5:50 AM
yhuiting@sph.com.sg

Singapore

ALL newly arrived work permit and S Pass workers in construction, marine and process sectors from higher-risk countries or regions will be subjected to an additional seven-day testing post-stay-home notice (SHN) starting from Feb 5, the Ministry Of Manpower (MOM) said in a press...

