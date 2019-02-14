You are here

Home > Government & Economy

After 3 record years, tourism may lose some steam in 2019

Slowing global growth, especially China, trade war and tourism receipts lagging visitor arrivals cited as reasons
Thu, Feb 14, 2019 - 5:50 AM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

file7425cbszs6an53ldjkw.jpg
After three years of record highs in visitor arrivals and tourism spending, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is now "cautiously optimistic" about 2019, due to the volatility of the external environment and stiffer regional competition.
ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

Singapore

AFTER three years of record highs in visitor arrivals and tourism spending, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is now "cautiously optimistic" about 2019, due to the volatility of the external environment and stiffer regional competition.

Clouds on the horizon include

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190214_ANGREITS14_3695594.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

S-Reits placements, rights hit 8-year high of S$4.3b in 2018

file72qhnfoyvchzoze6g1s.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Tech talent programmes, R&D tax perks top startups' wishlist

file6zc5drg8eufud6cjlv.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Growth in Singapore household per capita income slows in 2018

Most Read

1 Oxley Q2 net profit down 33%
2 Ex-Citibank Singapore CEO Han Kwee Juan joining DBS as group head of strategy and planning
3 Positioning Singapore for future challenges
4 StanChart hires HSBC's Chow Wan Thonh as its Singapore head of global banking
5 Singapore banks likely to post record earnings for full year 2018
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20190214_ANGREITS14_3695594.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

S-Reits placements, rights hit 8-year high of S$4.3b in 2018

file72qhnfoyvchzoze6g1s.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Tech talent programmes, R&D tax perks top startups' wishlist

BT_20190214_JEBLURB14_3695570.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Weekend

Oscar crystal ball is here

Feb 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Activity in SGX's iron ore derivatives picks up after Brazil tragedy

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening