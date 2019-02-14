You are here
After 3 record years, tourism may lose some steam in 2019
Slowing global growth, especially China, trade war and tourism receipts lagging visitor arrivals cited as reasons
AFTER three years of record highs in visitor arrivals and tourism spending, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is now "cautiously optimistic" about 2019, due to the volatility of the external environment and stiffer regional competition.
Clouds on the horizon include
