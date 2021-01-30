You are here

Home > Government & Economy

After outcry, EU reverses plan to restrict vaccine exports through Irish border

Sat, Jan 30, 2021 - 8:45 AM

nz_vaccine_300136.jpg
The European Union on Friday abruptly reversed a plan to use emergency Brexit measures to restrict exports of Covid-19 vaccines from crossing the Irish border into the United Kingdom after it sent shockwaves through Northern Ireland, London and Dublin.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON/BRUSSELS] The European Union on Friday abruptly reversed a plan to use emergency Brexit measures to restrict exports of Covid-19 vaccines from crossing the Irish border into the United Kingdom after it sent shockwaves through Northern Ireland, London and Dublin.

In a steep escalation of the EU's fight to secure vaccine supplies, Brussels had said it would trigger clauses in the Northern Irish Protocol to prevent the vaccines from moving across the open border between EU-member Ireland and the British-run province.

Following an outcry in London, Belfast and Dublin, the EU published a statement just before midnight saying it would ensure that the Northern Ireland Protocol, designed to keep the border open, would not be affected.

It warned, however, that should vaccines and active substances move toward third countries and out of the bloc, it would use "all the instruments at its disposal".

Ireland said the EU's change of heart was welcome but that lessons should be learned.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"The Protocol is not something to be tampered with lightly, it's an essential, hard won compromise, protecting peace and trade for many," Irish foreign affairs minister Simon Coveney said on Twitter.

The EU's original plan was intended to prevent the open border between EU-member Ireland and Northern Ireland from acting as a backdoor for vaccine supplies into the United Kingdom.

The public reversal followed a round of frantic calls as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen of his "grave concerns", while Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin spoke to both Mr Johnson and the EU chief to find a solution.

Northern Irish unionists cast the EU's original plan as an act of hostility.

In a tweet late on Friday, Ms von der Leyen said she had spoken to Mr Johnson: "We agreed on the principle that there should not be restrictions on the export of vaccines by companies where they are fulfilling contractual responsibilities."

STOKING TENSION

The swiftest mass vaccination drive in history is stoking tensions across the world as big powers buy up doses in bulk and poorer nations try to navigate a financial and diplomatic minefield to collect whatever supplies are left.

The EU, whose member states are far behind Israel, Britain and the United States in rolling out vaccines, is scrambling to get supplies just as the West's biggest drugmakers slow deliveries to the bloc because of production problems.

The British-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca has been caught in the crosshairs after it said last week it would fall short of delivering promised vaccines to the EU by March because of production problems in Belgium.

That angered Brussels which has demanded to know why the company cannot divert supplies from its British sites, which have been producing millions of shots for British citizens.

Britain has its own domestic supply chain in place for AstraZeneca, including rolling it out in Northern Ireland, but it imports Pfizer's vaccine from a factory in Belgium.

The European Commission agreed to a broader plan to control exports of vaccines from the bloc, including to Britain, arguing it needed to do so to ensure its own supplies.

But the EU's abortive attempt to use the Northern Ireland Protocol triggered anger in the province.

Northern Ireland first minister Arlene Foster described it as "an incredible act of hostility".

Preserving the delicate peace in Northern Ireland without allowing the United Kingdom a back door into the EU's markets through the UK-Irish 310-mile land border was one of the most difficult issues of the Brexit divorce talks.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Fed's Daly pushes back against pulling policy aid to curb stocks

US first lady to help reunite migrant kids with parents

Rising optimism may not lead to job market rebound: economists

KL urged to lift quarantine rules for vaccinated Singaporeans

Develop standardised verification for Covid-19 tests and vaccines so international travel can resume: PM

China won't recognise British passport for HK residents from Jan 31

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 30, 2021 09:03 AM
Technology

GameStop rallies back as US regulators eye wild trading

[BENGALURU] The US Securities and Exchange Commission waded into the battle between small investors and Wall Street...

Jan 30, 2021 08:24 AM
Government & Economy

Fed's Daly pushes back against pulling policy aid to curb stocks

[HOUSTON] The US central bank should not prematurely withdraw pandemic support for the US economy just because some...

Jan 30, 2021 07:54 AM
Government & Economy

US first lady to help reunite migrant kids with parents

[WASHINGTON] US first lady Jill Biden will participate in efforts by her husband's administration to reunite...

Jan 30, 2021 07:45 AM
Banking & Finance

US dollar steady, yen dips on month-end rebalancing

[NEW YORK] The US dollar was little changed on Friday while the Japanese yen sank to its lowest since mid-November...

Jan 30, 2021 07:13 AM
Energy & Commodities

Silver extends golden run as retail frenzy persists

[BENGALURU] Silver continued a blistering rally on Friday, taking its gains to around 10 per cent since messages...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Fed's Daly pushes back against pulling policy aid to curb stocks

US first lady to help reunite migrant kids with parents

US dollar steady, yen dips on month-end rebalancing

Silver extends golden run as retail frenzy persists

Oil pares gains on worries about Coronavirus vaccine rollout

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for