You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Aftershock brings fresh trauma to Indonesia's quake-hit Lombok

Thu, Aug 09, 2018 - 6:58 PM

[PEMENANG, Indonesia] A magnitude 6.2 aftershock rocked Indonesia's Lombok on Thursday, sparking fresh panic on the tropical tourist island after a series of tremors that have killed more than 150 people in the past two weeks.

Reuters witnesses reporting on the aftermath of last Sunday's quake in the north of the island said buildings and walls that had already been weakened collapsed, and people ran out onto roads even as rocks tumbled down from hillsides.

"Evacuees and people ran out of houses when they felt the strong shake of the 6.2 magnitude quake," Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, a spokesman for Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency (BNPB), said on Twitter.

"People are still traumatised. Some buildings were damaged further because of this."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Officials said the epicentre of the aftershock was on land and so there was no risk of a tsunami.

The United States Geological Survey recorded the latest quake at 5.9, at a depth of 10 km.

BNPB's official death toll from Sunday's 6.9 magnitude quake stood at 131, although some officials put the number at 347. Sutopo did not give an updated toll, telling Reuters only that there had been "a big increase".

A humanitarian crisis is also looming in Lombok, where thousands have been left homeless and in desperate need of clean water, food, medicine and shelter.

Authorities made announcements over loudspeakers at evacuation sites after Thursday's quake, urging people to remain calm and stay inside tents or find open space if they were inside or near buildings.

"Please stay calm, this is just an aftershock and it will be over soon, there's no need to be scared," one official announced in a calm voice.

Officials said about three-quarters of Lombok's rural north had been without electricity since Sunday, although power had since been restored in most areas. Aid workers have found some hamlets hard to reach because bridges and roads were torn up by the disaster.

Ruslan, a 29-year-old resident of Pemenang on the northwestern shoulder of Lombok, said he had already been anxious about aftershocks before the latest jolt.

"My heart jumps if even the door slams hard. It's difficult to get used to," he said.

"We are still scared to go into the house. At the most we go in quickly to grab something and then run back out."

Thousands of tourists have left Lombok since Sunday, fearing further earthquakes, some on extra flights provided by airlines and others on ferries to the neighbouring island of Bali.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire and is regularly hit by earthquakes. In 2004, the Indian Ocean tsunami killed 226,000 people in 13 countries, including more than 120,000 in Indonesia.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Philippine economic growth slows, dragged by Boracay shutdown

China's factory-gate inflation tops forecasts in July

US congressman, Trump loyalist, indicted for insider trading

Mexico seeks Nafta progress in Washington

Australia strips five of citizenship over Islamic State links

Typhoon Shanshan clips Japan coast, sparing Tokyo

Editor's Choice

BP_infrastructure_090818_3.jpg
Aug 9, 2018
SME

Infrastructure gaps in region mean business for Singapore SMEs

BT_20180809_KRKWEK9_3527382.jpg
Aug 9, 2018
Real Estate

Latest cooling measures to bite harder than earlier ones: CDL

BT_20180809_LMXSING9_3527259.jpg
Aug 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel's Q1 earnings fall 6.6% on price wars in India, Indonesia

Most Read

1 EZ-Link, You Technologies, Mastercard launch multi-currency mobile wallet with no fees
2 Singapore banks brace for chill from mortgage slowdown
3 Latest cooling measures to bite harder than earlier ones: CDL
4 OCBC to re-price mortgages for gradual margin lift
5 SingHealth attack was by APT group typically linked to foreign governments: Iswaran
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_infrastructure_090818_3.jpg
Aug 9, 2018
SME

Infrastructure gaps in region mean business for Singapore SMEs

BT_20180809_KRKWEK9_3527382.jpg
Aug 9, 2018
Real Estate

Latest cooling measures to bite harder than earlier ones: CDL

BP_CDL_090818_4.jpg
Aug 9, 2018
Real Estate

CDL gunning for recurring Ebitda of S$900m in 10 years

BP_pudong_090818_5.jpg
Aug 9, 2018
Government & Economy

The East Wind is blowing: SE Asian startups should target China

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening