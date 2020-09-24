AGC seeks to be heard at Ms Parti Liyani's complaint hearing

The Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) is seeking leave to be heard at the application hearing over alleged misconduct by two legal service officers.

The AGC has also applied to submit court notes related to the case involving domestic maid Parti Liyani and place before the Chief Justice relevant extracts of evidence Ms Parti, who was acquitted of theft, and other witnesses gave.

The 46-year-old former maid of prominent businessman Liew Mun Leong is seeking the court's permission for an inquiry into the conduct of Deputy Public Prosecutors Tan Wee Hao and Tan Yanying.

The two prosecuted her case in the State Courts for theft.

Ms Parti's originating summons application was taken out on an ex parte basis, which means only the applicant can be heard, unless the court says otherwise.

The AGC is seeking to be represented at the application hearing, and has also applied to place extracts from the record of proceedings in the State Courts trial, as well as evidence notes pertaining to her and witnesses Madam Ng Lai Peng and Mr Liew.

The court notes also include relevant extracts from part of the appeal hearing on Nov 1 last year by Ms Parti before Justice Chan Seng Onn.

Other documents the AGC is seeking to place include the prosecution's closing submissions in the trial, as well as a copy of her appeal petition, according to court documents seen by The Straits Times.

The AGC had in August, in the same summons, also sought to seek leave from the Chief Justice for the two prosecutors to appear and be heard by their counsel in Ms Parti's application hearing.

Senior State Counsels Kristy Tan and Jeyendran Jeyapal as well as State Counsel Jocelyn Teo were named to represent the pair at the hearing, if approved.

The grounds of the application were set out in the supporting joint affidavit of Mr Tan and Ms Tan that was attached.

Ms Parti, who was acquitted on appeal to the High Court earlier this month, had filed a complaint in June against the two legal service officers.

In July, lawyer Anil Balchandani was appointed to act for her in relation to the complaint.

He then filed an amended version for leave to be granted by the Chief Justice for an investigation to be made into the misconduct complaint against Mr Tan and/or Ms Tan.

The summons further requested the court give such other directions as it deems fit.

Both the originating summons by Ms Parti and the application to be heard at the ex-parte summons hearing were made before Justice Chan delivered his appeal decision earlier this month.

A pre-trial conference was held on Wednesday (Sept 23) and a further case management hearing will be held in due course.

