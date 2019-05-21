You are here

Al Gore's generation raises US$1b for latest private equity fund

Tue, May 21, 2019 - 11:02 PM

Sustainable investment specialist Generation Investment Management, co-founded by former US Vice President Al Gore, has raised US$1 billion for its latest private equity fund, it said on Tuesday.
REUTERS

The third and largest of its similar funds, Generation IM Sustainable Solutions Fund III will look to invest between US$50 million and US$150 million each in companies helping the health of the planet or individuals, or those driving financial inclusion.

"We believe that we are at the early stages of a technology-led sustainability revolution, which has the scale of the industrial revolution, and the pace of the digital revolution," Mr Gore said in a statement.

Demand to invest in a sustainable manner is growing, particularly in Europe, even if the definition of what this means can vary - something regulators in Europe are looking to address.

For Generation, target companies would provide "goods and services consistent with a low-carbon, prosperous, equitable, healthy and safe society".

Of the money raised, US$93 million came from wealth management clients of Swiss investment bank UBS, which said in a separate statement its clients were increasingly looking to invest more money into such funds.

Established in 2004 and headquartered in London, Generation IM manages around US$22 billion in assets and is focused on sustainable investments across both public and private markets.

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 21, 2019
SGX firms report insipid Q1 earnings; nearly one in three posts losses

May 21, 2019
New Lippo Karawaci CEO to improve management, governance

May 21, 2019
Ex-YuuZoo staff file claims for unpaid salaries

May 21, 2019
MTI downgrades Singapore's 2019 economic growth forecast to 1.5-2.5 per cent on weak outlook

May 21, 2019
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 21, 2019
2019 growth forecast for Singapore non-oil exports cut to -2 to 0%; fell 6.4% in Q1

May 21, 2019
Singdollar to hit 1.40 to USD later this year as economy slows: DBS

