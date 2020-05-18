You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Alarm as another German abattoir hit by coronavirus outbreak

Mon, May 18, 2020 - 5:30 PM

file7aiija7g4ya1hio4cym.jpg
A total of 92 employees at the Westfleisch slaughterhouse in Lower Saxony state have tested positive, local authorities in Osnabrueck district announced late Sunday.
PHOTO: AFP

[FRANKFURT AM MAIN] Germany has uncovered another cluster of coronavirus infections at a slaughterhouse, fuelling alarm about working conditions in the country's meat packing plants.

A total of 92 employees at the Westfleisch slaughterhouse in Lower Saxony state have tested positive,...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Germany looking to lift travel warning, foreign minister says

China's defence budget likely to grow despite economic cost of coronavirus

305 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, bringing total to 28,343

Taiwan says did not receive WHO meeting invite, issue off the table for now

Australians urged to avoid rush hour virus crush in return to work

Malaysia's king upholds PM's appointment as opposition mounts challenge

BREAKING NEWS

May 18, 2020 05:14 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Monday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 6.72...

May 18, 2020 04:51 PM
Companies & Markets

OCBC to rejig branch strategy after Covid-19 crisis

OCBC expects to rejig its branch network strategy after the Covid-19 pandemic because the rising adoption of digital...

May 18, 2020 04:42 PM
Consumer

Aldi UK partners Deliveroo for grocery home delivery

[LONDON] Aldi UK, the British arm of the German supermarket discounter, said it would trial grocery home delivery...

May 18, 2020 04:31 PM
Garage

WeWork's valuation has dropped to US$2.9b: SoftBank

[TOKYO] The valuation of WeWork has tumbled to US$2.9 billion amid the coronavirus pandemic and its ongoing business...

May 18, 2020 04:25 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares end on positive note

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started the week with gains Monday, tracking advances across Asia, as countries...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.