Alarm in France after 2,500 mass for illegal rave

Sat, Jan 02, 2021 - 7:48 AM

nz_party_020138.jpg
Some 2,500 partygoers attended an illegal New Year rave in northwestern France, violently clashing with police who failed to stop it and sparking concern the underground event could spread the coronavirus, authorities said on Friday.
PHOTO: AFP

[LIEURON, FRANCE] Some 2,500 partygoers attended an illegal New Year rave in northwestern France, violently clashing with police who failed to stop it and sparking concern the underground event could spread the coronavirus, authorities said on Friday.

