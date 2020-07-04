Aljunied broadcasts see WP focus on role in Parliament, while PAP highlights residents' issues

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
THE challengers focused on the welfare of residents in the constituency, while the incumbents highlighted the constructive role they can play in Parliament.
The contrast in approach between the People's Action Party (PAP) and Workers' Party (WP) to win the hearts and...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes