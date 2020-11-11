You are here

All 18 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore from overseas, highest daily imported figure in 7 months

Wed, Nov 11, 2020 - 4:19 PM
UPDATED Wed, Nov 11, 2020 - 11:58 PM

There were 18 new coronavirus cases confirmed at noon on Wednesday, taking Singapore's total to 58,091.
[SINGAPORE] There were 18 new coronavirus cases confirmed at noon on Wednesday (Nov 11), taking Singapore's total to 58,091.

All were imported cases and had been placed on stay-home notices (SHN) on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

They comprised two...

