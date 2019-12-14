You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Amazon deforestation in Nov climbs more than 100% year-on-year: Brazil govt agency

Sat, Dec 14, 2019 - 8:36 AM

WH_Amazon deforestation _021386.jpg
Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon jumped to the highest level for the month of November since record-keeping began in 2015, according to preliminary government data published on Friday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SAO PAULO] Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon jumped to the highest level for the month of November since record-keeping began in 2015, according to preliminary government data published on Friday.

Destruction of the world's largest tropical rainforest totalled 563 square kilometres (sq km) in November, 103 per cent more than in the same month last year, according to the country's space research agency INPE.

That would bring total deforestation for the period from January to November to 8,934 sq km, 83 per cent more than in the same period in 2018 and an area almost the size of Puerto Rico.

The data released by INPE was collected through the Deter database, a system that publishes alerts on fires and other types of developments affecting the rainforest.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Deter numbers are not considered official deforestation data. That comes from a different system called Prodes, also managed by INPE.

SEE ALSO

Meat prices spike hits Brazilian barbecues

Prodes numbers released last month showed deforestation rose to its highest in over a decade this year, jumping 30 per cent from 2018 to 9,762 sq km.

Deforestation usually slows around November and December during the Amazon region's rainy season. The number for last month was unusually high.

Researchers and environmentalists blame right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro for emboldening ranchers and loggers by calling for the Amazon to be developed and for weakening the environmental agency Ibama.

Mr Bolsonaro and Environment Minister Ricardo Salles have said previous governments played a role in deforestation's increase, saying policies including budget cuts at agencies like Ibama were in place well before the new government took office on Jan 1.

Brazil's Environment Ministry had no immediate comment on Friday on the Deter data for November.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Modi risks losing focus on Indian economy as protests build

Victorious Johnson urges Britain to move past Brexit divide

UN expert report unmasks Libya arms embargo violations

Washington pulled apart by partisan divide over 'facts'

Hong Kong’s Lam to meet officials in Beijing amid protests

US envoy to visit Seoul as deadline looms for stalled North Korea talks

BREAKING

Dec 14, 2019 02:22 PM
Government & Economy

Modi risks losing focus on Indian economy as protests build

[NEW DELHI] A new law on Indian citizenship is threatening to pull Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus away from a...

Dec 14, 2019 02:11 PM
Banking & Finance

China's Ant Financial, US asset manager Vanguard announce China advisory venture

[SHANGHAI] Chinese fintech company Ant Financial Services and US asset management firm The Vanguard Group have...

Dec 14, 2019 01:43 PM
Technology

TikTok owner forms JV with state media in blockchain, AI

[HONG KONG] ByteDance, the owner of TikTok, started a joint venture with a state-owned Chinese media group to...

Dec 14, 2019 01:16 PM
Energy & Commodities

Hedge funds grow more bullish on coffee as Brazil’s reserves vanish

[NEW YORK] Top coffee supplier Brazil is running out of reserves, and investors are taking note.

Dec 14, 2019 12:43 PM
Life & Culture

Divers search for remaining bodies from NZ volcanic eruption

[WELLINGTON] Divers searched seas around New Zealand's volatile White Island Saturday for two people still missing...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly