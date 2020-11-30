Americans brace for Covid-19 'surge upon a surge'

Get our introductory offer at only
[WASHINGTON] America should prepare for a "surge upon a surge" in coronavirus cases as millions of travelers return home after the Thanksgiving holiday, top US scientist Anthony Fauci warned on Sunday.
The United States is the worst-affected country, with 266,074 Covid-19 deaths, and...
