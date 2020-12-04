You are here

America's Covid-19 outbreak enters worst phase as winter arrives

Fri, Dec 04, 2020 - 7:03 AM

nz_usmasks_041241.jpg
The first vaccines are only weeks away but the winter is looking bleak for the United States, where the coronavirus outbreak is worse than ever and 150,000 more people could perish by February.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[WASHINGTON] The first vaccines are only weeks away but the winter is looking bleak for the United States, where the coronavirus outbreak is worse than ever and 150,000 more people could perish by February.

The death rate is back to where it was in springtime, far exceeding 2,000 a day...

