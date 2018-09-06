You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Anonymous official says Trump staff working against 'amoral' president

Thu, Sep 06, 2018 - 6:58 AM

BP_PRINT5_060918_11.jpg
Top members of Donald Trump's administration are so alarmed by the president's "erratic" and "amoral" behaviour that they are actively working to undermine him, an anonymous senior official wrote in The New York Times on Wednesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] Top members of Donald Trump's administration are so alarmed by the president's "erratic" and "amoral" behaviour that they are actively working to undermine him, an anonymous senior official wrote in The New York Times on Wednesday.

Mr Trump immediately slammed as "gutless" the unsigned op-ed - published a day after excerpts from bombshell book claiming that White House staff were constantly battling to rein in the president's worst impulses.

In the article entitled "I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration," the official stressed they were committed to the Republican agenda, and did not side with opposition Democrats.

But, the official wrote, "we believe our first duty is to this country, and the president continues to act in a manner that is detrimental to the health of our republic."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Many of the senior officials in his own administration are working diligently from within to frustrate parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations," the official wrote.

"I would know. I am one of them."

The official described a "two-track" presidency in which Mr Trump says one thing and his staff consciously does another, for example with regard to what he called Mr Trump's "preference for autocrats and dictators."

Staff actively worked to insulate themselves from Mr Trump's "impetuous, adversarial, petty and ineffective" leadership style, the writer said.

"The root of the problem is the president's amorality," the official said. "That is why many Trump appointees have vowed to do what we can to preserve our democratic institutions while thwarting Mr Trump's more misguided impulses until he is out of office."

Mr Trump lashed out at the author of the anonymous piece - and at the "dishonest" Times.

"They don't like Donald Trump and I don't like them," Mr Trump said. "So if the failing New York Times has an anonymous editorial, can you believe it, anonymous - meaning gutless - a gutless editorial - we're doing a a great job."

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders branded the piece "pathetic, reckless, and selfish" and condemned the Times for publishing it.

"Nearly 62 million people voted for President Donald J. Trump in 2016," said Ms Sanders. "None of them voted for a gutless, anonymous source to the failing New York Times."

FOLLOWS EXPLOSIVE WOODWARD BOOK 

The unsigned piece appeared to reinforce the claims made in the new book by investigative journalist Bob Woodward, which describes a virtual cabal of high-minded White House and cabinet officials scheming to prevent Trump from taking decisions damaging to the US economy and national security.

The White House has condemned Woodward's book as "fabricated stories," and Mr Trump called it "a work of fiction."

But the Times op-ed suggests that dissent and resistance inside Mr Trump's White House are even deeper than Woodward described.

The official said that early on in the administration, some officials quietly discussed invoking the 25th amendment of the US Constitution, which allows the removal of a president judged unable to perform his duties.

"But no one wanted to precipitate a constitutional crisis. So we will do what we can to steer the administration in the right direction until - one way or another - it's over."

The New York Times acknowledged the extraordinary step of publishing such an anonymous op-ed, saying it did so at the request of the author whose identity is known to the paper.

"We believe publishing this essay anonymously is the only way to deliver an important perspective to our readers," it wrote.

AFP

Government & Economy

Japan 'confirms first Fukushima worker death from radiation'

HSR construction delayed to May 2020; KL to reimburse Singapore S$15m

Typhoon third whammy for Japan's inbound tourism

Tourism board appoints new chief executive

Global trade woes, cooling steps bite into 2019 GDP forecast

Trade deficit rises to five-month high on declining exports

Editor's Choice

BP_Rupiah_060918_2.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Rupiah rout mauls Indonesia-linked Singapore stocks

BP_venture_060918_7.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Startups

Temasek, StarHub tie up for pure-play cybersecurity firm

BT_20180906_LSDBS6_3553500.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Banking & Finance

Cash-flush investors zoom in on DBS' S$1b of perps

Most Read

1 9 bids for Canberra Link EC site; 5 for Dairy Farm Road plot and 3 offers for Jalan Jurong Kechil at state land tenders
2 DBS sets Singapore-dollar perpetual final price guidance at 3.98%
3 Qingjian Realty unveils Shunfu Road condo units at average price of S$1,700 psf
4 Sabana Reit issues termination notice to tenant over S$2.14m in rental defaults
5 Johor proposes reserving 30% of Forest City project for Malaysians: report
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Rupiah_060918_2.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Rupiah rout mauls Indonesia-linked Singapore stocks

BP_venture_060918_7.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Startups

Temasek, StarHub tie up for pure-play cybersecurity firm

BT_20180906_LSDBS6_3553500.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Banking & Finance

Cash-flush investors zoom in on DBS' S$1b of perps

BP_HSR_060918_3.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Government & Economy

HSR construction delayed to May 2020; KL to reimburse Singapore S$15m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening