Anwar confident of forming next government

Wed, Feb 26, 2020 - 5:03 PM

Malaysian politician Anwar Ibrahim said he was "confident" his camp has the numbers to form the next government, which would potentially allow him to finally succeed long-time rival Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister.
PHOTO: REUTERS

"Thank God I'm always confident," Mr Anwar told reporters on Wednesday when asked about negotiations to form the next administration. "The numbers are with the king. We're not supposed to play with the numbers."

Dr Mahathir planned to address the nation at 4.45 pm local time.

The former ruling alliance Pakatan Harapan agreed to propose Anwar as prime minister to the king, according to two people familiar with the decision who asked not to be identified. The king, who plays a largely ceremonial role in Malaysia's British-style system of government, planned to continue meeting lawmakers from all sides to help him determine who has the support of the majority to become the prime minister.

In another positive sign for Mr Anwar, an alliance of regional parties on the island of Borneo said it would abide by any decision made by the king to resolve the political impasse. That support would be crucial for Mr Anwar's bloc to command a majority in the 222-seat parliament.

