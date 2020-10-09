You are here
Anwar says to meet king to prove majority
Kuala Lumpur
MALAYSIAN opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim on Thursday said he will meet with the country's king next week to present his case for taking over the premiership from Muhyiddin Yassin.
Mr Anwar said King Al-Sultan Abdullah had agreed to grant him an audience, where he will present documentation "of the strong and convincing majority" of Members of Parliament backing his claim to the premiership.
"I would like to express my gratitude to His Majesty for granting me an audience to meet on Tuesday, Oct 13, 2020, Insha'Allah," Mr Anwar said, using the Arabic term for "God willing".
Two weeks ago, he declared that he had gathered a "formidable" majority among federal lawmakers to oust Mr Muhyiddin, sparking a fresh bout of political drama in the South-east Asian country.
Mr Anwar had said he commanded support from close to two-thirds of Parliament's 222 lawmakers, without giving actual numbers or disclosing who had pledged support.
Mr Muhyiddin had earlier dismissed Mr Anwar's claims as a "mere allegation" and told him to prove his majority through a constitutional process.
The king plays a largely ceremonial role in Malaysia, but he could appoint a prime minister who in his view is likely to command a majority in Parliament. He could also dissolve Parliament and trigger elections on the premier's advice. REUTERS
