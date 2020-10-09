You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Anwar says to meet king to prove majority

Fri, Oct 09, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Kuala Lumpur

MALAYSIAN opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim on Thursday said he will meet with the country's king next week to present his case for taking over the premiership from Muhyiddin Yassin.

Mr Anwar said King Al-Sultan Abdullah had agreed to grant him an audience, where he will present documentation "of the strong and convincing majority" of Members of Parliament backing his claim to the premiership.

"I would like to express my gratitude to His Majesty for granting me an audience to meet on Tuesday, Oct 13, 2020, Insha'Allah," Mr Anwar said, using the Arabic term for "God willing".

Two weeks ago, he declared that he had gathered a "formidable" majority among federal lawmakers to oust Mr Muhyiddin, sparking a fresh bout of political drama in the South-east Asian country.

SEE ALSO

Anwar Ibrahim says he will meet king on Tuesday to prove majority

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Mr Anwar had said he commanded support from close to two-thirds of Parliament's 222 lawmakers, without giving actual numbers or disclosing who had pledged support.

Mr Muhyiddin had earlier dismissed Mr Anwar's claims as a "mere allegation" and told him to prove his majority through a constitutional process.

The king plays a largely ceremonial role in Malaysia, but he could appoint a prime minister who in his view is likely to command a majority in Parliament. He could also dissolve Parliament and trigger elections on the premier's advice. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Bars get innovative to mitigate sales loss from earlier closing times, capacity cuts

Pilot cruises to nowhere for Singapore residents from Nov

Government relief measures for developers hit by construction disruptions

Chinese digital currency makes inroads

AI could add US$1t to S-E Asia's GDP by 2030

Covid-19 takes centre stage for US vice-presidential debate

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 9, 2020 12:15 AM
Technology

IBM to break up 109-year old company to focus on cloud growth

[WASHINGTON] International Business Machines Corp is splitting itself into two public companies, capping a years-...

Oct 9, 2020 12:05 AM
Government & Economy

Trump launches rare attack on loyal aides Pompeo, Barr

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump on Thursday voiced rare criticism of two of his most steadfast aides,...

Oct 8, 2020 11:49 PM
Transport

Britain eyeing 10 centres for post-Brexit customs checks

[LONDON] Britain may build up to 10 centres to process customs checks and paperwork for trucks bound for Europe...

Oct 8, 2020 11:43 PM
Transport

Israel signs deal with Jordan to open airspace

[JERUSALEM] Israel has signed an aviation agreement with Jordan that will allow flights from the United Arab...

Oct 8, 2020 11:23 PM
Government & Economy

Help for 20,000 enterprises in Singapore's heartlands adopt e-payments, digital commerce solutions

[SINGAPORE] A new programme has been launched to support about 20,000 retailers and food and beverage (F&B)...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

NEA, EDB and BCA launch three grants aimed at refrigeration, air-con sector

Singapore offers Covid-19 insurance for short-term visitors

Wirecard shutdown leaves some complacent merchants stranded

Broker's take: CRCT a 'China behemoth in the making' with S$33b pipeline, says DBS

Terence Loh distances himself from cousin and Evangeline Shen

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for