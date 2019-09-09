You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Apple, Foxconn say they overly relied on temporary workers in China

Mon, Sep 09, 2019 - 4:14 PM

doc7710z947m8511nqwbfb_doc75qrucqm3t02uhr6f4u.jpg
Apple Inc and manufacturing partner Foxconn Technology Co Ltd on Monday rebutted allegations of lapses in people management levelled by a non-profit monitor of worker rights, though confirmed they employed too many temporary workers.
REUTERS

[SHANGHAI] Apple Inc and manufacturing partner Foxconn Technology Co Ltd on Monday rebutted allegations of lapses in people management levelled by a non-profit monitor of worker rights, though confirmed they employed too many temporary workers.

The response comes after China Labour Watch on Monday issued a lengthy report accusing the two companies of breaching numerous Chinese labour laws, including one barring temporary staff from exceeding 10 per cent of the total workforce.

US tech firm Apple relies heavily on Taiwan's Foxconn and its Chinese manufacturing facilities to produce devices such as the iPhone, the next line of which will be unveiled on Tuesday.

In a statement, Apple said it investigated the percentage of temporary workers among the overall workforce and found it "exceeded our standards". It said it was working with Foxconn to "immediately resolve the issue".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Apple did not state whether the excess amounted to a breach of Chinese law. It declined to comment when asked directly by Reuters.

China's Ministry of Human Resources and Security did not respond to a Reuters fax seeking comment. Reuters could not immediately determine any penalty for temporary employees exceeding 10 per cent of the workforce.

Apple also said it discovered interns at a supplier facility had worked overtime at night, violating company policy, and that "this issue has been corrected." It said the interns worked overtime voluntarily and were properly compensated.

Foxconn separately confirmed over-reliance on temporary workers, known internally dispatch workers.

"We did find evidence that the use of dispatch workers and the number of hours of overtime work carried out by employees, which we have confirmed was always voluntary, was not consistent with company guidelines," Foxconn said.

It said it "immediately began a detailed process to ensure that all issues were addressed".

The labour report comes at a time of trade tension between the United States and China that has threatened to upend supply chains across the technology industry with tit-for-tat import tariffs.

Earlier this year, media reports said Apple was considering moving some operations out of China to avoid new US tariffs, with Japan's Nikkei Asian Review in June putting the figure at 15 per cent to 30 per cent of production.

In an earnings call in July, Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook downplayed such speculation, stating the vast majority of Apple's products "are kind of made everywhere."

"There's a significant level of content from the United States and a lot from Japan to Korea to China, and the European Union also contributes a fair amount. And so, that's the nature of a global supply chain. Largely, I think that will carry the day in the future as well."

REUTERS

Government & Economy

German export rise gives flagging economy glimmer of hope

FairPrice CEO Seah Kian Peng to also head NTUC Enterprise

Heavy winds fan Australian bushfires, disrupt Sydney flights

UK warns it lacks policy tools to avert 'painful' recession

Hong Kong tourist arrivals plunge 40% in August, most since SARS crisis

Strong typhoon winds lash Tokyo area, causing transport chaos

Editor's Choice

BP_Indo_090919_6.jpg
Sep 9, 2019
ASEAN Business

Significant investment, substantial roadblocks stand in way of Indonesia's capital relocation

BP_SGcbd_090919_5.jpg
Sep 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Expected restructuring bids could test Singapore's insolvency regime

BT_20190909_NSTOPLINE9_3886752.jpg
Sep 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

EC World Reit bullish on e-commerce

Must Read

BP_condo_090919_98.jpg
Sep 9, 2019
Real Estate

Share of new condo units priced under S$1m falls to 24% of developer sales in Q2: report

Sep 9, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: TEE International, Thomson Medical, Keppel Pacific Oak US Reit, Tiong Seng

Team Singapore (foreground) training against Team Thailand in the recent Razer SEA Games Esports Bootcamp, held in Singapore from 2-3 Sep 2019.jpg
Sep 9, 2019
Technology

Razer to give S$10m boost to Singapore gaming, e-sports over next 12 months

BP_Hong Kong tourist_090919_107.jpg
Sep 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Hong Kong tourist arrivals plunge 40% in August, most since SARS crisis

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly