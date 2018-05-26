You are here
April factory output surge stumps economists
Electronics production has continued to expand despite electronics exports contracting in the last few quarters
Singapore
SINGAPORE'S factory output continued to surge in April, defying expectations that the manufacturing sector will slow down.
The momentum of the sector may have taken economists by surprise, but they still expect the growth pace to ease in the coming quarters, weighed down
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg