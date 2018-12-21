You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Argentina ex-leader Kirchner to be tried for corruption

Fri, Dec 21, 2018 - 6:25 AM

[BUENOS AIRES] Former Argentina president Cristina Kirchner, who has been accused of receiving tens of millions of dollars in bribes during her term in office, will go on trial for corruption, a federal court confirmed on Thursday.

Kirchner is accused of running a criminal network at the heart of the infamous "corruption notebooks" scandal - bribes paid by businessmen to government officials, revealed through the meticulous records kept by a ministerial chauffeur.

The court accepted a request by Judge Claudio Bonadio that Kirchner, now a senator, be held in pre-trial detention, but her partial parliamentary immunity prevents that from happening.

That immunity protects her from imprisonment - but not from prosecution.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In August, the Senate voted to partially lift her immunity so that investigators could search her three luxury homes - but unless it is entirely lifted, she cannot be jailed even if found guilty.

The court also seized 1.5 billion pesos (S$52 million) worth of her assets and ordered former planning minister Julio de Vido, now in pre-trial detention, to be prosecuted.

Several other former junior ministers and businessmen were ordered to be released from detention but will still be tried on bribery charges.

Both Kirchner, 65, and her late husband and predecessor as president, Nestor, are suspected of having received millions of dollars in bribes from businessmen in exchange for large-scale public works contracts.

The payments were documented by driver Oscar Centeno in notebooks seized by investigators.

Nestor Kirchner, who died of a heart attack in 2010, was president from 2003-07, with his wife then serving consecutive terms until 2015.

PRESIDENT MACRI'S FAMILY PROBED

More than a dozen former government officials and 30 top businessman are implicated in the case.

Prosecutor Carlos Stornelli has said a total of US$160 million in bribes was handed over between 2005 and 2015.

The scandal has engulfed practically the entire construction industry in Argentina, even involving the family of current President Mauricio Macri.

His father Franco and brother Gianfranco were called before Judge Bonadio last week to answer questions relating to the Autopistas del Sol company, a subsidiary of the Macri Group, in connection with alleged bribes paid to secure highway contracts.

His cousin and businessman, Angelo Calcaterra has also been caught up in the probe.

The president, who held important roles in the family business started by his father before beginning a political career, has not commented on the case, while the government has said it respects the judiciary's independence.

Away from the corruption scandal, Mr Macri has his hands full managing an economic crisis that has seen the peso lose 50 per cent of its value against the dollar this year, while Argentina entered recession earlier this week.

Mr Macri has secured a US$56 billion bailout loan from the International Monetary Fund to try to drag Argentina out of its problems, while implementing tough austerity measures.

AFP

Government & Economy

Productivity up, more jobseekers helped: public sector report

Asia's central banks have almost no reasons to hike rates in 2019

Ringing in the new year - and new fears

China feels pressure as the clock ticks in trade talks

US Senate okays stopgap spending bill but denies more funds for Trump's wall

British ministers split over what to do next if PM May's Brexit deal fails

Editor's Choice

Dec 21, 2018
Real Estate

Clear skies for Singapore office sector - but beware potential headwinds

Dec 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Productivity up, more jobseekers helped: public sector report

BT_20181221_RCOUTLOOK20_3649327.jpg
Dec 21, 2018
Stocks

Ringing in the new year - and new fears

Most Read

1 Embracing artificial intelligence for industry
2 Newer strata malls fail to deliver
3 Wish for more things nice, not naughty, for Singapore market
4 Tough year, but DBS pushes on to be go-to bank for Asia fixed income
5 Institutional investors expect financial crisis within 5 years: poll

Must Read

Dec 21, 2018
Real Estate

Clear skies for Singapore office sector - but beware potential headwinds

Dec 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Productivity up, more jobseekers helped: public sector report

BT_20181221_BANK21_3649404.jpg
Dec 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Asia's central banks have almost no reasons to hike rates in 2019

BT_20181221_STNTUC_3649408.jpg
Dec 21, 2018
Consumer

NTUC Enterprise gets competition panel's nod to buy Kopitiam

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening