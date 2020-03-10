You are here

Armed gang steal US$15m in Chile airport heist

Tue, Mar 10, 2020 - 7:08 AM

[SANTIAGO] Heavily armed thieves stole around US$15 million from an armoured security truck at Chile's Santiago airport Monday, one of the biggest heists in the country's history.

The gang arrived in the airport's cargo area aboard two vehicles, police colonel Oscar Figueroa told reporters.

"Once inside, they threatened the guards before making off with the money," he said.

In 2017, a gang stole a cash shipment worth US$19 million from the same airport.

AFP

