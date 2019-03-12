You are here

Home > Government & Economy

As China prevails, France's Macron shuffles his cards in Djibouti

Tue, Mar 12, 2019 - 6:32 AM

BP_Emmanuel Macron_120319_15.jpg
French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday sought to reassert the importance of France in its former colony Djibouti with Paris increasingly fearing China's muscular role in Africa as it expands economic and military influence across the continent.
PHOTO: AFP

[DJIBOUTI] French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday sought to reassert the importance of France in its former colony Djibouti with Paris increasingly fearing China's muscular role in Africa as it expands economic and military influence across the continent.

Djibouti, strategically located at the southern entrance to the Red Sea on the route to the Suez Canal, hosts France's largest naval base on the continent and is home to some 1,400 personnel used to train African troops as well as to monitor the Horn of Africa and Yemen.

While it was seen as a vital outpost in the past, French administrations have disregarded it in recent years with Mr Macron only the second French leader to visit the East African country in the last 20 years.

"France considered Djibouti for too long to be a territory that was won," said a senior French diplomat based in the region. "But now the competition from China is fierce."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Those comments echoed President Ismail Omar Guelleh's public criticism in 2015 accusing France - from which it gained independence in 1977 - of abandoning Djibouti and investing very little.

Djibouti also hosts a US military base used as a launch pad for operations in Yemen and Somalia, but in 2013, China opened its largest overseas military base in the country rivalling Paris and Washington directly.

In recent years, Beijing has provided economic aid, developed industrial production in the country and invested massively in high-profile public infrastructure projects, including restoring a French-made railway from 1917 linking Djibouti to Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa.

With a population of less than a million, it also handles 95 per cent of the goods imported by Ethiopia, its landlocked neighbour with 100 million people.

"Strategically we need to strengthen the French presence threefold: economically, culturally and militarily," Marielle de Sarnez, the head of France's parliamentary foreign affairs committee, said after being dispatched by Macron last May. "It's urgent. Otherwise we will lose ground."

The unexpected peace accord between Ethiopia and Eritrea in 2018 has also reshuffled the cards for Djibouti.

The lifting of the United Nations Security Council's arms embargo on Eritrea and other sanctions in November sparked Djibouti's ire. It accuses Eritrea of occupying part of its territory and holding 13 Djiboutian soldiers.

French officials say they have raised this at the UN and see it as a way for Paris to assert its diplomatic influence in the region.

"What the Djiboutian authorities are expecting from us is that we remain active so that Djibouti fully has its place in the recomposition of the region," a French presidential source said. 

REUTERS

Government & Economy

No date yet for Trump-Xi trade summit: White House

Pelosi, on impeachment, says Trump 'not worth it'

May's deal hangs on the EU concessions A-G Cox can obtain

Powell says Fed policy is appropriate, sees no hurry to change

January retail sales rise, stabilising after December slump

Washington news has elements of a potboiler

Editor's Choice

BP_SGcbd_120319_3.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Garage

Companies racing to innovate drive a booming business

BT_20190312_ANGCHINA12_3721082.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Stocks

HKEx's China stock futures to pose competition for SGX

BT_20190312_NRMAX12_3721101.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Transport

SilkAir continues to operate 737 Max 8, monitoring developments

Most Read

1 Chinese insurers expanding in Singapore; eyeing South-east Asia
2 Spanish tycoon paying huge premium for Stanley St shophouse
3 Retirement income products: flavour of the times
4 Oxley's 1953 moves a third of its units; Sustained Land's One Meyer 14% sold
5 Hot stock: Hi-P International shares up 9% during Monday session, highest in 10 months

Must Read

BP_SGcbd_120319_3.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Garage

Companies racing to innovate drive a booming business

BT_20190312_ANGCHINA12_3721082.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Stocks

HKEx's China stock futures to pose competition for SGX

BT_20190312_NBBREXIT12_3721062.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Government & Economy

May's deal hangs on the EU concessions A-G Cox can obtain

BT_20190312_MTWENERGY22_3721079.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ramping up the fight for renewable energy

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening