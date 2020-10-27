Asean moves one step closer to power integration

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
SINGAPORE is set to ink an agreement with Laos, Thailand and Malaysia at an Asean meeting next month to advance cooperation on cross-border power trading, Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng said on Monday.
The memorandum of understanding for the Lao PDR-...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes